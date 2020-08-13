PSG produce late comeback to beat Atalanta and reach Champions League semis

LISBON, Portugal, Aug 13 – Paris Saint-Germain produced a stunning late comeback to beat Atalanta 2-1 in their Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon on Wednesday with substitute Eric Choupo-Moting scoring the winner in the third minute of injury time.

Atalanta were on the brink of extending their remarkable European run on into the last four after Mario Pasalic gave the Italians a 27th-minute lead in the first game of the ‘Final Eight’ at an empty Estadio da Luz.

But PSG were rescued as Marquinhos came forward to scramble in a last-minute equaliser and they did not even need extra time to complete the turnaround, as Kylian Mbappe set up fellow substitute Choupo-Moting to win the game at the death.

They will play RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals.