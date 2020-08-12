Starlets ace Shilwatso excited to battle Barca, Real Madrid in Spanish top tier

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Harambee Starlets forward Cynthia Shilwatso says she is looking forward to playing against some of the world’s best teams including Barcelona after sealing a move to the Spanish Primera Division Femenina.

The former Vihiga Queens forward has recently signed with Spanish top tier side EDF Logrono and has already started training with the new employers ahead of the new season.

“I really feel happy to be here because this is a massive step in my career. I have been welcomed very well by my new teammates and coaches and I already feel at home,” Shilwatso who made her Harambee Starlets debut aged 18 in 2017 told Capital Sport from her base in Spain.

She adds; “Spain is one of the best countries in world football and playing here is quite an honor. Also, getting to compete some big teams like Barcelona, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid is a challenge anyone would relish. For me, I want to keep working hard enough to impress the coaches and get a chance to play in those kind of games.” Harambee Starlets forward Cynthia Shilwatso is relishing the challenge of playing in the Spanish top tier. PHOTO/Cynthia

Shilwatso started training with Logrono last week Thursday, just a day after arriving from Nairobi and she is adjusting to the demands of a different culture.

“It’s very different from back home. The quality of the pitch is amazing and the club’s facilities too are world class. On the pitch, the intensity of the training is very high and if you sleep for even a minute, you will be left behind,” she says.

Adding; “I really have to work hard to adjust and I am glad I arrived just when they are starting their pre-season and I think so far I have done well. I have my work cut out because to maintain being at the top, I can’t stop working.”

Shilwatso has been a revelation with the national team and has been tracked by the club since last year when Starlets played the Olympic Qualifiers and into Tanzania where they clinched the CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup for the first time ever. Harambee Starlets forward Cynthia Shilwatso chats with a technical staff member during a past match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Her impressive left foot and work ethic earned her a move to the big leagues.

And now, Shilwatso who celebrated her 21st birthday last month hopes she will do enough to merit a move upwards, with her target also being to help her new club do better in the Premier League.

“The team finished seventh last season which was unfortunately cancelled because of COVID-19 and my aim would be to score goals and help them finish in a better position.”

“Also, this is just the beginning for me and I want to continue growing, play for the biggest teams in the world and in bigger competitions as well like the Champions League,” Shilwatso further states.

As she waits for the new Spanish season fixture to roll out, Shilwatso has her work cut out on the training ground, but points out that she is ready for the task and ready to fly Kenya’s flag high.