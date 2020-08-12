Connect with us

Sofapaa chairman Elly Kalekwa receiving the new sponsorhip dummy cheque from betika's John Mbatia. PHOTO/FC SOfapaka/Twitter

Football

Sofapaka get Sh7mn sponsorship increase ahead of new football season

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Sofapaka will have a Sh7mn increase in sponsorship allocation for the next two seasons after betting firm Betika announced the renewal of their partnership on Wednesday.

Betika signed a one-year extension with the 2009 league champions last year worth Sh35mn, but will now spread Sh77mn for the club over the next two years.

“We are glad to have our partnership with Betika continue to grow. We are delighted to have the firm once again come to our aid during these uncertain times. We hope this will go a long way in motivating the players to effectively deliver on the pitch,” Sofapaka owner and chairman Elly Kalekwa told the club’s official website.

Batoto ba Mungu had an underwhelming campaign in the just concluded season halted by the COVID-19 pandemic as they were 10th in the standings by the time the season was concluded.

According to the revised fixture released by the Football Kenya Federation after mid-season results were tabulated to cancel the season, Sofapaka officially ranked ninth.

