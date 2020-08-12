Connect with us

Racing Point's Nico Huelkenberg finished third at Sunday's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix in a 'Pink Mercedes'

Ferrari, Renault to appeal in Racing Point 'copying' row

PARIS, France, Aug 12Formula One teams Ferrari and Renault have confirmed they are launching appeals against the punishment given to Racing Point over a “copying” affair, which they consider too lenient.

Racing Point were docked 15 points and fined 400,000 euros (Sh51.2mn) last week following complaints, led by Renault, that their 2020 car contravened the sport’s regulations because it featured illegally copied brake ducts.

The Racing Point car has been dubbed the “pink Mercedes” because the team is accused of copying the part from Mercedes.

Ferrari and Renault confirmed in statements they would appeal but McLaren and Williams decided not to join them.

Renault also said they would “continue to work intensively with the FIA and all stakeholders to develop and implement a clear and enforceable regulatory framework that will ensure all teams participating in the 2021 season will develop their original aerodynamic concept by themselves”.

Racing Point owner Lawrence Stroll has vowed to prove his team’s innocence over the copied car part affair and has accused the teams appealing against the verdict of “poor sportsmanship”.

The FIA has not yet set a date for a hearing.

