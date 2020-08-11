Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sam Whitelock leading Crusaders in training. Photo/TEAMTALK MEDIA

Rugby

New lockdown in NZ could scupper final round of Super Rugby Aotearoa

Published

WELLINGTON, Aug 11 – The final weekend of Super Rugby Aotearoa is in doubt after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced new Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in the country.

Ardern and director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield made the announcement on Tuesday night after four new coronavirus cases were confirmed within the same family in Auckland – 102 days after the last community transmission in the country.

Ardern confirmed that, as of noon Wednesday, Auckland will go into a level three lockdown and the rest of the country will go into level two. The lockdown will last until midnight on Friday, when the situation will be reassessed.

“We’re asking people in Auckland to stay home to stop the spread,” Ardern said. “Act as if you have Covid, and as though people around you have Covid.”

The Highlanders are scheduled to take on the Hurricanes in Dunedin on Saturday, while the Blues are set to host the Crusaders in front of sell-out 43 000 crowd at Auckland’s Eden Park Stadium on Sunday.

A statement from New Zealand Rugby said they will give an update on the situation on Wednesday.

“NZR is currently assessing the impact on rugby following the announcement that Auckland will tomorrow move to Covid-19 Level 3 and the rest of the country to Level 2,” the statement read.

“NZR is in close dialogue with Government and an update will be given tomorrow.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

Odibets launches new user-friendly, easy to navigate app to cash in on football return

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Kenyan betting site Odibets has decided to cash in on the return of football following the COVID-19 pandemic enforced...

June 29, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved