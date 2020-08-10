Connect with us

Atletico Madrid last reached the Champions League final in 2016

Football

UEFA say Atletico v Leipzig match ‘to be played as normal’

Published

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug 10 – UEFA said Monday the Champions League quarter-final between Atletico Madrid and Leipzig is “planned to be played as scheduled” on Thursday despite two positive tests for coronavirus at the Spanish club.

Atletico on Sunday reported two individuals at the club had tested positive for coronavirus, just days before they face German club Leipzig in Lisbon, where all eight quarter-finalists will gather.

The club did not say whether the positive tests concerned players, coaching staff or officials.

Atletico said a fresh round of tests was being carried out on the squad and backroom staff on Monday.

A UEFA spokesman said: “The match is planned to be played as scheduled. We have no further comments to make.”

Atletico said in a statement on Sunday that the two individuals who tested positive “are self-isolating in their respective homes”.

In an unprecedented move during a season that was halted for three months by the coronavirus pandemic, the Champions League will be completed in a ‘final eight’ tournament in Lisbon.

The quarter-finals start on Wednesday when Italian side Atalanta take on Paris Saint-Germain and the final will take place on August 23.

