Lucas Onyango. Photo/COURTESY

Rugby

Ex-Kenya 7s winger Onyango lands job at Kenya Rugby League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Former Kenya Sevens winger Lucas Onyango has been appointed as the International Development Manager for the Kenya Rugby League.

Onyango, who is based in the United Kingdom, will be tasked to develop international relations and partnerships that will be of benefit to Kenya Rugby League (KRL).

He will also be a goodwill ambassador of KRL to the World, representing the country and league’s values, ethics, heritage and culture of “Hakuna matata”.

“Having played for both codes of the game of rugby, now working and dispensing my expertise in the same field, the experience amassed over the years is key. I’m happy to join a wonderful team all in a bid to help Kenya rugby league grow and develop to greater heights of the game’s international standards,” Onyango said.

According to KRLF Chairman Quicks Nyakwaka “Onyango’s appointment showcases our big vision to grow Kenya Rugby League and need to start preparations for 2025 World cup qualifiers. As our representative to the World, his international network will be vital to initiate Partnerships of great benefit to KRL.”

Onyango, 39, is a Professional Sports scientist, a Strength and Conditioning coach, with exceptional organizational skills, long term athlete development and experienced Development officer, having held the same position for Oldham Rugby club in the United Kingdom.

Onyango, who represented Kenya as the 2002 Commonwealth Games, has actively been involved in both the league and Union Rugby codes, as a semi and professional player and coach for close to two decades, contributing and serving in various different capacities.

As a player he turned out for the local side Mean Machine RFC, National teams Sevens and 15’s sides before switching codes to Rugby league in United Kingdom.

As a full professional rugby league player he successfully plied his trade across four clubs namely; Sale Sharks, Widens Vikings rugby league, Oldham and Oxford rugby league.

Coached Salford city Reds and currently with Real-time/Mancunians Rugby league as a sports scientist and Strength & conditioning Coach.

KRL has finalized setting, strengthening & streamlining of its, Administration, coaching and technical unit structures, in readiness for its league calendar kick-off, that now only awaits protocols by the Sports Advisory committee constituted by the Ministry of Sport.

