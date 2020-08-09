ANOCA awards Ethiopian PM with highest African sport award

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been awarded with the highest African sport recognition, the “ANOCA ORDER OF MERIT” for his exemplary commitment to sports and the Olympic Movement.

The Prime Minister was honored by the association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) president and are awaiting for Abiy to give them a convenient date and venue to officially present him the award.

The award is given to Heads of states and sovereign characters.

“ANOCA extents its greatest considerations and utmost respect to the Ethiopian Olympic Family. We acknowledge receipt of your nomination letter addressed to ANOCA President dated 30th July 2020 under reference E.O.C279/12 recommending His Excellency Dr Abiy Ahmed, The Prime Minister of Federal Democratic of Ethiopia for the ANOCA order of merit in recognition of his exemplary commitment in support Ethiopian Sports and service to the Olympic Movement,” a letter signed by the ANOCA boss and IOC Member Mustapha Berrraf read.

It continued, “It is with great pride and Honor and on behalf of the ANOCA Executive Board to convey the ANOCA decision to award H.E PM Dr. Abiy Ahmed the highest African sport recognition, “the ANOCA ORDER OF MERIT” awarded to heads of states and sovereign characters.”

The Ethiopian Prime Minister has pledged Sh9.1 billion (3 Billion Ethiopian Birr) for the Ethiopian Tokyo team and the construction of the Olympic academy.