Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez has been axed by the club following allegations of domestic abuse

Football

Dallas goalkeeper fired over domestic abuse allegation

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, Aug 7FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez was axed from the club on Thursday following allegations of domestic abuse, Major League Soccer said.

An MLS statement said the 25-year-old Gonzalez’s contract with FC Dallas had been terminated by mutual agreement.

Gonzalez had been suspended since June after Frisco Police Department in Texas received a report of multiple incidents of domestic abuse involving the player.

MLS said it was continuing its own investigation into the allegations and will remain in close communication with the club, law enforcement and the MLS Players Association.

Gonzalez signed with FC Dallas in 2013 and has made 101 regular season appearances for the club.

Gonzalez was a member of the Dallas team which won the US Open Cup in 2016 and was a member of the United States 2017 Gold Cup squad.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

Odibets launches new user-friendly, easy to navigate app to cash in on football return

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Kenyan betting site Odibets has decided to cash in on the return of football following the COVID-19 pandemic enforced...

June 29, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved