Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

New player with British backing enters Kenya’s betting market

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Kenya’s sports’ betting industry is headed for interesting times following the entry of a new company with backing from billionaire British investors. 

Triple 5bet which will officially be launched in Kenya soon, has received the nod from the Betting Control and Licensing Board [BCLB).

The company has partnered with one of the largest betting outlets in the UK, according to Triple5bet Operations Manager Jack Spencer, which will be unveiled during the launch.

Following partnership with deep pocketed investors, Triple 5bet is bringing a gaming experience never seen before in this country, including the largest ever jackpot payout.

“It could be anywhere in the range of Ksh100 million to Ksh500million,” revealed Spencer.

In 2001, a roof repair man in the UK placed a Sh1.50 bet in an English Premier League match and won nearly Sh300mn.

Triple5bet will bring this international gaming experience to Kenya, through the enormous variety of sports, quality odds, free bets, virtual games and live gaming.

In addition, Triple 5bet will offer the latest sporting news and cutting-edge pre-match and post-match analysis. This will equip punters with relevant information that’ll enable them place winning bets.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It has also emerged that Triple5bet’s UK partners are already in talks with various sporting teams in the country, on possibilities of sponsorship.

“It’s noteworthy that our focus is mainly on teams at grassroots level. Our motive is to hone sporting talent. This will potentially accord young sportspeople a path to livelihood as well as bring sporting glory to the country,” says Spencer.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

Football

Odibets launches new user-friendly, easy to navigate app to cash in on football return

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Kenyan betting site Odibets has decided to cash in on the return of football following the COVID-19 pandemic enforced...

June 29, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved