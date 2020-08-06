Kenya’s Monaco bound contingent to take COVID-19 tests Friday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Kenyan athletes heading to the season opening Monaco leg of the World Athletics Wanda Diamond League are scheduled to undergo COVID-19 tests on Friday as part of the protocol to enable them travel to the French principality for the August 14 meet.

Timothy Cheruiyot, Conseslus Kipruto, Beatrice Chepkoech, Hellen Obiri and Faith Kipyegon are the Kenyans invited for the season opener.

The athletes are required to undergo a COVID-19 test at least 72 hours before travel, while they will undergo further tests upon arrival in Monaco before setting their feet on the track.

“We have already gone to the French Embassy for our visa appointments and on Friday we do the tests. Hopefully everything goes well and we get our clearances to travel,” says Bernard Ouma, world 1500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot’s coach.

He has at the same time lauded Athletics Kenya boss Lt Gen (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei for playing a huge role in ensuring they get clearance to travel for the race.

“The AK boss has been very integral in ensuring that we get clearance because of the restrictions around COVID-19. He has been the constant link between us and Monaco as well as the embassy and we are grateful,” Ouma noted.

The Monaco Diamond League will open up the athletics calendar shredded by the virus with Ouma hoping Cheruiyot can as well compete in Stockholm and Doha, with the Nairobi Classic, part of the Continental Gold Tour also on the cards.

“We have trained very well and I am happy with what I am seeing with him. It is the first competitive race of the tear so let’s hope everything goes well,” Ouma noted.