Goalkeeper Kisu cuts short Gor Mahia stint, joins Azam

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Goalkeeper David Mapigano, nicknamed Kisu has cut short his two year stay with record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia with a year left on his contract to join Tanzanian side Azam FC on a two-year deal.

Mapigano had hinted he will not be returning to Nairobi after travelling back to his home in Tanzania when the Kenyan top tier was halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, unless his dues were paid in full.

And on Thursday, Azam who finished third in the Tanzanian premier League announced that he had passed his medicals and penned a two-year deal that would keep him at Chamazi till 2022.

Gor Mahia head coach Steve Polack has confirmed that the custodian had talked to him and made known his intention. 🔴 PASSED MEDICAL 🔴



Golikipa wa kimataifa wa Tanzania, David Kissu, amefuzu vipimo vya afya, tayari kujiunga na klabu ya @azamfc kuelekea msimu ujao.#WeAreAzamFC #TimuBoraBidhaaBora #SARAFU #AzamUkwaju #AzamUbuyu #AfricanFrutiImenogaFresh #UhaiDrinkingWater pic.twitter.com/dRW1PbRHlm— Azam FC (@azamfc) August 6, 2020

“I talked to him over the phone a week ago and he said he wasn’t sure of coming back. A few days later we talked again and he confirmed that he would be leaving,” Polack, who has already lost another keeper Peter Odhiambo told Capital Sport.

The reigning champions have already snapped up Levis Opiyo from City Stars with the former Mathare United and Posta Rangers man set to rival experienced Boniface Oluoch for the number one spot at Gor.

Polack has however confirmed he has his eyes on adding another goalkeeper, but notes that will depend on how fast the club avails funds.

“Everything now totally depends on how quick we solve the financial issue. David left because it couldn’t be resolved quick enough. Now we can’t even talk about new players because we have not fulfilled the financial obligations of those who are here,”

“I have talked to the club and I have asked them to act quick on this,” Polack further noted.

Skipper Kenneth Muguna is also stalling on a new contract with Tanzanian side Simba SC also rumored to be eyeing his services while winger Boniface Omondi has already left for Wazito FC.