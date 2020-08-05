Connect with us

Odibet’s virtual betting platform brings relief to punters as major leagues go on break

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – With all the major football leagues in the world going on a month-long break after the completion of the 2019-20 Coronavirus-ravaged season, punters will now have to explore new avenues of placing their best.

But, with betting firm OdiBets revamping its virtual betting platform Odileague, there is a sigh of relief. The revamped platform will now boost games from various leagues including the Kenya Premier League.

Virtual betting is a kind of betting availed by some bookies, in Kenya and the world, where customers can place bets on computer-generated games-which function just like real matches with real teams and players.

The football matches are ‘real’ but much shorter, so you don’t have to wait for a whole 90 minutes for the match to end. The virtual matches usually take about two minutes each, but the winning value remains the same as those of actual matches and their odds.

A review on Odi League, for example, one can place their virtual bets on various markets just like they would on real sports bets. Punters also have the opportunity to experience incredible deals with boosted odds.

To add icing on the cake, new clients get to receive a Sh20 bonus on their first bet on OdiLeague. Odibets also has a FIFA Esport generated tournament dubbed FIFA 20 played on Playstation 4 console.

The odds on the games are available on the Odi bets betting platform whereby punters can pick on the games they can bet on. The games last between 6 to 10 minutes.

