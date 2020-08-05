Connect with us

Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates during a past race. Photo/COURTESY

Kamworor recovering well after freak motorbike accident in June

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – World Half Marathon record holder Geoffrey Kamworor says he is well on the recovery path, getting back into shape after a freak motorbike accident in June left him with head and ankle injuries that required surgery.

Kamworor was hit by a speeding motorbike while on a morning run and had to be treated at St. Luke’s Hospital in Eldoret where he underwent a minor surgery with Athletics Kenya accredited doctor Victor Bargoria.

“I am really glad that I am recovering well now after that accident and everything looks fine,” Kamworor told Capital Sport.

“I have already started my rehab training and currently, I am doing mostly gym work and indoor cycling to improve my endurance. I am hopeful that I will be able to get back on the road soon and take the training a step higher,” he added.

He still remains hopeful that he will get a competitive race to test himself by the end of the year, despite the calendar being shredded by the COVID-19 pandemic which caused stoppages to various sporting activities including the New York Marathon and the World Half Marathon Championship where he was to compete.

“I hope that I can have maybe one race to try and gauge myself but at the moment it is not a priority. My target is to get very fit because the aim is to be 100pc fit for the Olympics. Tokyo is my dream and everything I am doing in preparation is geared towards that,” Kamworor noted.

The 28-year old remains hopeful that sports in the country can be opened up so that he returns to his training base in Kaptagat to step up his training.

