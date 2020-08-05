Connect with us

Cynthia Shilwatso celebrates a goal during a past Harambee Starlets match. PHOTO/Courtesy

Football

Harambee Starlets sensation Shilwatso joins Spanish top tier side Logrono

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – Harambee Starlets and Vihiga Queens forward Cynthia Shilwatso arrived in Spain on Wednesday ahead of completing a move to top tier side EDF Logrono.

The 20-year old forward arrived in Madrid in the evening before taking a two-hour bus ride to her new base Logrono, a distance of three and a half hours away.

“I am delighted to make this move and I think it is going to be a brilliant step in growing my career. I look forward to the challenge of playing in the top tier of Spain,” Shilwatso said.

Former Kenyan international, now the Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League manager Doreen Nabwire could not hide her excitement with the news of Shilwatso’s move.

“This is a very good deal for her because it is in the top-flight and a long term deal. For her development, growth and experience, it is the perfect place and I want to wish her all the best,” Nabwire told Capital Sport.

The Spanish women’s league, cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled to kick off next month, with teams currently in pre-season.

Her move comes just two days after another Kenyan international Elizabeth Katungwa completed a move to Swedish third tier side IF Dalhem where two other Kenyans, Christine Nafula and Mary Kinuthia ply their trade.

Shilwatso’s move follows a growing list of Kenyan women footballers making inroads out of the country.

Striker Esse Akida plays in Turkey with Besiktas, midfielder Corazone Aquino in Portugal with Atlético Ouriense as well as keeper Annedy Kundu and Ruth Ingotsi who are in Cyprus.

Meanwhile, striker Mwanahalima Adam is also working her way to join Swedish top tier side IF Djugarden.

