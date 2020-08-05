Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Fulham FC players celebrate after their promotion to the English Premier League.

English Premiership

Fulham promoted back to the English Premier League

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 5 – Fulham beat Brentford 2-1 in the Championship play-off final on Tuesday to return to the Premier League after a single season in the English second tier.

Defender Joe Bryan struck twice in extra time after the two London sides were locked at 0-0 at the end of 90 minutes at Wembley.

Henrik Dalsgaard scored a late consolation for Brentford.

Full-back Bryan broke the deadlock for Fulham in the 105th minute when he caught out Brentford goalkeeper David Raya with a free-kick from the left side which was 35 yards out.

While Raya and everyone else expected a cross, Bryan curled the ball into the near post to break the deadlock.

Bryan wrapped up the victory for Fulham with three minutes of extra-time left when he grabbed his second of the night.

The left-back swapped passes with Aleksandar Mitrovic and stroked past Raya from inside the area to give Fulham boss Scott Parker the biggest win of his short managerial career.

Promotion was confirmed for Fulham, but only after Henrik Dalsgaard had pulled one back for Brentford in the 124th minute.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He headed home after Christian Norgaard had knocked a free-kick across the face of goal.

“I’m not the hero, every single one of them, fans and people around us who have been with us all season is,” Bryan told Sky Sports.

“We’ve been written off five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10 times I think I read somewhere we were supposed to be scared of them.

“We took it to them, we scored twice, they made it hard for us but they’re a good team and they’ve been playing really well.

“I can’t believe we made it straight back up.”

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

Football

Odibets launches new user-friendly, easy to navigate app to cash in on football return

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Kenyan betting site Odibets has decided to cash in on the return of football following the COVID-19 pandemic enforced...

June 29, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved