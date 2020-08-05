Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nigerian Junior Ajayi has scored five goals this season for runaway Egypt Premier League leaders Al Ahly

Football

Ahly set for glory as Egypt restart strongest African league

Published

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Aug 5Club football returns on Thursday to Egypt, the home of African giants Al Ahly and Zamalek, after being suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahly have won a record 19 and Zamalek 11 of the 34 Confederation of African Football (CAF) trophies lifted by Egyptian clubs, making the country the most successful in the continent.

The Egypt Premier League is the third major African championship to restart after the Moroccan Botola Pro 1 on July 27 and the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1 on August 1.

Big-time football restarts in sub-Saharan Africa on Saturday with the South African Nedbank (FA) Cup semi-finals, followed three days later by the resumption of the Absa Premiership.

Zamalek will play Al Masry in the opening Egypt Premier League fixture while fellow Cairo club Ahly are scheduled to meet ENPPI Sunday.

Ahly are the runaway leaders with 49 points from 17 matches under Swiss coach Rene Weiler and are virtually certain to be crowned champions a record-extending 42nd time.

But the contest for second place, and a CAF Champions League slot, between Al Mokawloon al Arab, Pyramids FC and Zamalek could go to the wire.

Mokawloon have 33 points, Pyramids 32 and Zamalek, who have two matches in hand, 28 halfway through the 34-round season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Zamalek president Mortada Mansour had threatened to withdraw his club from the league, saying he did not want his players to risk contracting the COVID-19 disease.

He then told his French coach, Patrice Carteron, to decide whether the 12-time Egyptian champions should continue their campaign.

– ‘Must play to avoid sanctions’ –

Carteron said he “did not want the league to resume because it will result in fixture congestion, but Zamalek must play to avoid sanctions”.

The 109-year rivalry between Ahly and Zamalek is the greatest in African football, with no lack of controversy this season.

Zamalek achieved a rare recent success over Ahly by winning the Egypt Super Cup on penalties in the United Arab Emirates and the shootout was followed by a mass brawl.

Soon after, Zamalek did not turn up for a league fixture with Ahly, who were declared winners after officials rejected a claim by their rivals that they were delayed in heavy traffic.

In the Golden Boot competition, former Ahly star Abdallah el Said has scored 13 goals for Pyramids, four more than second-place Mohamed Sherif of ENPPI.

Tunisian Seifeddine Jaziri (six goals) of Al Mokawloon and Nigerian Junior Ajayi (five) of Ahly are the only foreigners among the leading 12 scorers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Super League will come to a premature end on Thursday, seven rounds ahead of schedule, due to a surge of coronavirus cases in some clubs.

28 players and staff at Forest Rangers contracted the disease and 19 at league leaders NAPSA Stars.

If NAPSA defeat fellow title hopefuls Rangers they will become champions for the first time as they hold a one-point lead over 12-time Super League winners Nkana.

Zesco United, Zanaco and Green Eagles are the other clubs with a mathematical chance of finishing first.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

Football

Odibets launches new user-friendly, easy to navigate app to cash in on football return

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Kenyan betting site Odibets has decided to cash in on the return of football following the COVID-19 pandemic enforced...

June 29, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved