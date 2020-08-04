Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Dortmund midfielder Jadon Sancho has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United

English Premiership

Solskjaer tight-lipped on Man Utd Sancho talks

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 4Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer kept his cards close to his chest over the possible signing of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho on Tuesday.

The Old Trafford giants are hoping to make the 20-year-old their marquee signing in the transfer window when the impact of the coronavirus pandemic means few other clubs can get anywhere near Dortmund’s lofty asking price.

It is understood that discussions are ongoing about a deal for the England winger.

The Bundesliga club have reportedly set an August 10 deadline and want more than £100 million ($130 million) for the player.

But Solskjaer gave little away in his press conference ahead of the second leg of United’s Europa League last-16 tie against Austrian side LASK.

“This transfer window is a long one and every transfer takes its course,” said the Norwegian. “It is what it is.

“At the moment, I’ve got no updates for you anyway so if there’s any news, we’ll update you.”

LASK will arrive at Old Trafford for Wednesday’s match 5-0 down from the first leg.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Chris Smalling had hoped to be involved in the competition with Roma, but an extension to his season-long loan move has not been reached.

The defender said he was disappointed that he “can’t finish what we started this season” as the Serie A side prepared to face Sevilla, with Solskjaer ready to welcome the 30-year-old back to Old Trafford.

“I think Chris has shown over his career at Man United how valuable he is for Man United,” the manager said.

“This season was about him being a regular, going to Roma, showing and proving how good a centre-back he is.”

By contrast, Alexis Sanchez has got the green light from United to feature in the Europa League for Inter Milan.

The forward has been a huge disappointment at Old Trafford and it has been reported that discussions over a permanent exit are ongoing.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

Football

Odibets launches new user-friendly, easy to navigate app to cash in on football return

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Kenyan betting site Odibets has decided to cash in on the return of football following the COVID-19 pandemic enforced...

June 29, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved