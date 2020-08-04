Connect with us

Loan move - Tottenham defender Danny Rose is joining Newcastle

English Premiership

England star Danny Rose says he continually receives racial discrimination

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 4England international Danny Rose says it is a “crying shame” it took the death of George Floyd to spark the Black Lives Matter movement when racism has been an issue for years.

The 30-year-old defender says he has been subject to racist chants all his career, most recently when playing for England in the Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro.

Anti-racism protests have been held in many countries and footballers in England have taken the knee with their shirts emblazoned with “Black Lives Matter” since the death in May of Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of a Minneapolis policeman.

“Before the incident with George Floyd in America, one day in a year we wear ‘Kick It Out’ racism t-shirts,” Rose told The Second Captain’s podcast.

“Doing that one day a year is not really going to get the message home.

“It is just a crying shame that a man had to lose his life in the way he did for this movement having to happen.

“I hope this is something that now will catch everybody’s eyes, ears and their mind.”

Rose — who spent the second half of the Premier League season on loan at Newcastle from Tottenham — says he has often been stopped by police by when driving.

“Each time it’s, ‘Is this car stolen? Where did you get this car from? What are you doing here? Can you prove that you bought this car?’,” he said.

“This has been happening since I was 18.”

Rose said even when he was travelling first class in trains he is asked whether he is in the right carriage whereas white passengers are left alone.

“These are the things I have to put up with, being stopped all the time and being asked if I know this is first class and to show my ticket,” he added.

“Whenever I do say things or complain, you do hear people say, ‘Well you’re on this money so just get on with it’.

“I just give up with hoping that things will change because that’s some people’s mentality towards racism.”

