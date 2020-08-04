‘Crouch’ Okumu returns from injury as Elfsborg scrap point

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Harambee Stars defender Joseph ‘Crouch’ Okumu made a return from injury for his Swedish top tier side IF Elfsborg, clocking 70 minutes as the side came from two goals down to draw 3-3 with FC Sirius on Monday night.

Okumu had been sidelined for the last three weeks with a hamstring strain, but made a return to the starting XI on Monday after recovering well.

But, it was not the welcome he had desired as Elfsborg sipped in three goals in the first 28 minutes, his side trailing 3-1.

“It was a very tough return to be honest. Conceding three goals within the opening half hour of the game is always tough for everyone but I am glad we bounced back and got a point from the match,” Okumu told Capital Sport.

He added; “Of course coming back from injury you have to struggle a bit to get your step and rhythm but it’s a good start. Hopefully I continue working in training this week and be ready for the next game.” Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu training with his side IF Elfsborg. PHOTO/Elfsborg/Twitter

The former Chemelil Sugar defender came off for Gustav Henriksson in the 70th minute, with his side already completing the comeback with goals from Jesper Karlsson and Rasmus Alm taking them level in the home tie.

Meanwhile, leftback Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma continued with his comeback from a foot fracture with sessions on the pitch with his side AIK.

It was a relatively good weekend for Kenyans abroad, featuring for their sides.

In Japan, Michael Olunga remains unstoppable in the J1 League as he scored his ninth goal of the season as Kashiwa Reysol picked up a 1—0 away victory over Nagoya Grampus.

A difficult game against a good side

+3points

+1 goal



How about that pass from @ataruesaka10 ?hats off

The win took Reysol to fourth in the standings with 15 points, seven behind leaders Kawasaki Frontale.

Olunga remains on top of the J! League top scorers’ chart while for a second week in a row, he was named in the team of the week

Meanwhile in Tanzania, Francis Kahata was unfortunate to come off injured after 25 minutes, but his side Simba SC managed to complete their season treble with a 2-1 win over Namungo FC in the FA Cup Final on Sunday.

Simba have won the Community Shield and League titles to add on to their collection of trophies, Kahata ending a very successful first season in Tanzania where he recorded eight goals and seven assists across all competitions.