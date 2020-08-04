Andy Murray to play US Open warm-up

Connect with us

Andy Murray has been handed a wild card for the Western & Southern Open in New York

NEW YORK, United States, Aug 3Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray is among four players handed wild cards for this month’s relocated Western & Southern Open, organisers said on Monday.

Former Wimbledon and US Open champion Murray was given slot alongside Americans Tommy Paul, Tennys Sandgren and Frances Tiafoe for the event, a warm-up for the Grand Slam in New York which begins on August 31.

The Western & Southern Open is normally staged in Cincinnati but was moved to New York as a one-off in order to minimise COVID-19 risks for players travelling to compete at Flushing Meadows.

Murray was a winner in Cincinnati in 2008 and 2011, making him one of six former winners entered in this year’s tournament alongside Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Marin Cilic and Rafael Nadal.

It will be Murray’s first ATP Tour appearance of 2020. The 33-year-old Scot has twice had hip operations and has not played an official tour match since the Davis Cup last year.

The tournament takes place from August 20-28 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

