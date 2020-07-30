Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Al Sadd's Spanish coach Xavi Hernandez celebrated as his team scored on its way to victory over Al Duhail in the Asian Champions League

Football

Xavi says he has recovered from coronavirus

Published

DOHA, Qatar, Jul 29Former Barcelona star Xavi Hernandez said on Wednesday that he had recovered from the coronavirus, returned home and resumed his duties as Qatari side Al-Sadd’s head coach.

“Thank you so much for all the caring messages that I’ve received during these days,” he wrote on his verified Instagram page alongside an image of him holding his daughter.

“I want to share with you that I’m recovered and back home with my family and the Al-Sadd team.”

Xavi, 40, announced on Saturday that he had tested positive following routine screening of players and staff in Qatar’s top-flight.

Exactly 4 percent of Qatar’s 2.75 million people have had coronavirus, with 110,153 cases reported since the start of the pandemic giving the tiny Gulf state one of the highest per capita total infection rates.

However the gas-rich country has reported just 169 deaths meaning it has one of the world’s lowest virus death rates and 106,849 people have recovered from COVID-19, according to official statistics.

Xavi missed Al-Sadd’s 2-1 victory over Al-Khor, their first fixture since the resumption of the league which was suspended in March to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved