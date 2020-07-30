Harambee Stars midfielder Johannah continues with rich vein of form in Sweden

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Harambee Stars midfielder Eric Johannah continued with his rich vein of form in Sweden, scoring a brace as he helped his club Jonkopings Sodra pull a point in a 3-3 draw against GIF Sundsvall.

The former Mathare United man scored the equalizer in the fourth minute of added time to scrap a point for his side, moving them to fifth in the second tier Superettan standings.

He had opened the scoring in the 34th minute before Pontus Englblom equalized for Sundsvall from the penalty spot.

Amir Al Ammari put Sodra 2-1 up, but a lapse in concentration saw the visitors score twice in the 51st and 77th minutes through Niklas Dahlstrom and Dennis Olsson.

Johannah however had the last laugh, scoring in the dying minutes, his third goal in two matches, completing 90 minutes also for the second consecutive match.

“I am really happy that I am picking up good form. I have been working hard in training and in matches and getting to score and playing full minutes is something great. I have settled down well in the team and now I feel really comfortable with the coaches and teammates making me feel at home. Hopefully there is more to come,” Johannah said.

The midfielder joined Sodra at the beginning of the season after leaving IF Bromma who were relegated from the top tier.

Meanwhile, left back Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma is nearing a complete comeback after suffering a fractured foot a month ago.

Ouma has finally removed the cast from his leg and has started running.

“I have recovered very well though not 100pc. I have been running since last week and doing a bit of ball work. The doctor told me that in two weeks I will be able to train with the rest of the players,” Ouma told Capital Sports.

The AIK man has already missed 11 games of the new season with the club placed 12th in the 16-team top-flight with 12 points.