Sports Tribunal throws out objections in league ending case, hearing date set

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) has thrown out objections by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and eight Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clubs in the case by Chemelil Sugar and KPL objecting the decision to end the top flight season.

Tribunal chair John Ohaga on Tuesday struck out all objections raised by the Federation and the eight clubs with costs, saying the case will proceed to hearing.

Ohaga has now set the hearing date for the 18th of next month and further extended the Stay Orders suspending the decision to end the season.

-More to follow