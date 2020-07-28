Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports Disputes Tribunal chair John Ohaga during a previous hearing. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

Sports Tribunal throws out objections in league ending case, hearing date set

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) has thrown out objections by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and eight Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clubs in the case by Chemelil Sugar and KPL objecting the decision to end the top flight season.

Tribunal chair John Ohaga on Tuesday struck out all objections raised by the Federation and the eight clubs with costs, saying the case will proceed to hearing.

Ohaga has now set the hearing date for the 18th of next month and further extended the Stay Orders suspending the decision to end the season.

-More to follow

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved