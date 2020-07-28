Connect with us

Mariano's only goal this season came against Barcelona on March 1

Football

Real Madrid striker Mariano tests positive for coronavirus: club

Published

MADRID, Spain, Jul 28Real Madrid forward Mariano has tested positive for coronavirus, the La Liga champions announced on Tuesday.

“After the COVID-19 tests carried out yesterday on our first team footballers by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Mariano, tested positive,” Real said in a statement.

“The player is in perfect health and is complying with the protocol of isolation at home.”

Mariano did not join the Real squad as players returned from a post-season break to start training for their Champions League last 16 showdown at Manchester City on August 7. The 26-year-old has not appeared in that competition this season.

The Dominican international, who returned to Real in 2018 after a successful season at Lyon, played little in the recently finished La Liga season due to competition for places and injuries.

He made only five substitute appearances as Real won their 34th Spanish title, scoring once, an added time goal against Barcelona.

