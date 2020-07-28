Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Bruno Fernandes has helped transform Manchester United's season

English Premiership

Fernandes targets Europa League glory for Man Utd

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 27Bruno Fernandes is targeting Europa League glory after helping lead Manchester United back to the Champions League.

The midfielder scored in United’s 2-0 win at Leicester on Sunday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side sealed third spot in the Premier League, meaning they will return to Europe’s elite competition next season after a year’s absence.

United lead LASK 5-0 from the first leg of their last-16 Europa League tie and will face Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen in the quarter-finals as part of a mini-tournament due to be played in Germany from the quarter-finals onwards.

Fernandes has scored 10 goals since joining from Sporting Lisbon in January to inspire United’s top-four return and now he wants silverware.

“Now our focus is on the Europa League because this is a really good trophy and we want to win,” he told MUTV.

“I came to Manchester to win trophies. We need to play every game to win. If we go into the Europa League and win every game, we know we’ll win the trophy.”

Fernandes’s penalty and Jesse Lingard’s late goal sent United into the Champions League at Leicester’s expense on the final day.

The midfielder is looking forward to making the step up to the Champions League next season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Of course, playing Champions League is always special and I hope it can be with the supporters, that will be more special,” he said.

“We deserve to be in the best games, in the best European competition. Nothing against the Europa League, but everyone knows the best competition is the Champions League.”

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved