Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe during his unveiling at Reading FC. PHOTO/Reading

Football

Timbe set to return to China after Reading loan spell ends

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe has announced he will return to his Chinese club Beijing Renhe after his six-month loan stint with English Championship side Reading FC ended.

Masika was initially set to be with Reading from January to the end of May, but the contract was extended after the stoppages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My short journey at Reading is finished. I want to thank the club, the staff, my mates and definitely every supporter who was with me through this half season. It was a pleasure to be @ReadingFC. Thank you all and I wish you good luck in the coming season,” Timbe posted on his Twitter account.

Timbe had hoped to light it off in the English second tier and possibly impress enough to earn a spot in the English Premier League, but the same was hampered by reduced playing time.

He was limited to only five appearances for Reading, all coming off the bench which accounted to a total of 78 competitive minutes. The most minutes he clocked in a single match was against Luton Town where he played for 29 minutes.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved