Former AFC Leopards coach fired by Yanga after equating fans to ‘dogs and monkeys’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Former AFC Leopards head coach Luc Eymael has been fired by Tanzanian giants Yanga SC after a classless rant calling the club’s fans ‘stupid and uneducated’ following a poor run this season where they finished second in the standings.

The Belgian went ahead to equate the fans to ‘monkeys or dogs who just bark’ after his decisions were shouted down in their final match of the season against Lipuli where they won 1-0.

“The leadership of Yanga has been saddened by comments made by coach Luc Eymael which have gone viral on social media. Following the unsportsmanlike comments, the leadership of Yanga has decided to fire Eymael with immediate effect and he should make sure he leaves the country as soon as possible,” a communique from Yanga’s leadership, signed by Secretary General Simon Patrick stated.

Eymael who joined Yanga at the beginning of the season has been at constant loggerheads with everyone in Tanzania since his arrival and his latest rant, full of pride and arrogance was his last straw in the East African country.

He castigated the fans for shouting down his decisions in the victory over Lipuli, especially when they demanded to have former Gor Mahia striker Gnamien Yikpe substituted after a below par performance.

“The fans were shouting on Yikpe, to take Yikpe out. They didn’t understand when I took one holding midfielder to put a second striker. They are stupid in this country. They can only shout It’s like monkeys or dogs who are barking. They can only do that. They don’t know anything in soccer,” Eymael said in his foul-mouthed rant.

The tactician went on to tease the club’s leadership to release him from his position, going on to attack the Tanzanian Football Federation accusing them of bias towards champions Simba.

The tactician who has also worked in Rwanda, Libya, South Africa and DR Congo went on to lash out at the country’s playing facilities saying they are only suitable for seventh or eighth division football in Europe.

“I am not enjoying your country; you are uneducated people. I don’t have a car. What is that? I don’t have DSTV, working in this condition is not for me my man. My wife is not enjoying here, she is disgusted, me I am disgusted. The only pleasure I have is the picture of the full stadium when we are playing but these fans don’t know anything about soccer,” Eymael further went on in his classless and disgusting comments.

Yanga will now go fishing for a new tactician and with their former star player Bernard Mwalala available after leaving Bandari, he will be a candidate topping their list.