Liverpool's Brazilian players Firmino, Fabinho and Allison

English Premiership

In Pictures: Liverpool lift English Premier League title at the Kop end of Anfield

Published

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Jul 23 – Liverpool lifted the English Premier League trophy on the famous Kop end at Anfield after a thrilling 5-3 win over Chelsea last night.

Despite pleas for fans to stay away, supporters crowded around the stadium even prior to kick-off, while the second half was accompanied by the constant crackling of fireworks lit by fans outside the ground.

On the field, Jurgen Klopp’s men ensured a memorable night was accompanied by a positive result after just two wins in five previous games since they clinched a first title in 30 years.

Here are some of the photos of Liverpool’s triumphant night.

Courtesy, LFC, Twitter.

  • Liverpool FC players in party mode infront of the Kop End.
  • Liverpool players line up infront of the Kop End at Anfield Stadium
  • Liverpool players celebrate lifting the English Premier League trophy
  • Liverpool FC skipper Jordan Henderson lifts the English Premier League title
  • Liverpool FC coach Jurgen Klopp waves infront of the English Premier League title
  • Liverpool players in party mode lifting the EPL trophy
  • Liverpool FC coach Jurgen Klopp and his players fancy their time with the EPL trophy
  • Liverpool FC players Dejan LOvren, Mo Salah and Shaqiri pose with the EPL trophy
  • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp receives his Premier League winner’s medal
  • Liverpool fans gathered outside Anfield despite pleas from the club not to

