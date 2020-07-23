In Pictures: Liverpool lift English Premier League title at the Kop end of Anfield

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Jul 23 – Liverpool lifted the English Premier League trophy on the famous Kop end at Anfield after a thrilling 5-3 win over Chelsea last night.
Despite pleas for fans to stay away, supporters crowded around the stadium even prior to kick-off, while the second half was accompanied by the constant crackling of fireworks lit by fans outside the ground.
On the field, Jurgen Klopp’s men ensured a memorable night was accompanied by a positive result after just two wins in five previous games since they clinched a first title in 30 years.
Here are some of the photos of Liverpool’s triumphant night.
Courtesy, LFC, Twitter.