In Pictures: Liverpool lift English Premier League title at the Kop end of Anfield

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Jul 23 – Liverpool lifted the English Premier League trophy on the famous Kop end at Anfield after a thrilling 5-3 win over Chelsea last night.

Despite pleas for fans to stay away, supporters crowded around the stadium even prior to kick-off, while the second half was accompanied by the constant crackling of fireworks lit by fans outside the ground.

On the field, Jurgen Klopp’s men ensured a memorable night was accompanied by a positive result after just two wins in five previous games since they clinched a first title in 30 years.

Here are some of the photos of Liverpool’s triumphant night.

Courtesy, LFC, Twitter.

Liverpool FC players in party mode infront of the Kop End.

Liverpool players line up infront of the Kop End at Anfield Stadium

Liverpool players celebrate lifting the English Premier League trophy

Liverpool FC skipper Jordan Henderson lifts the English Premier League title

Liverpool FC coach Jurgen Klopp waves infront of the English Premier League title

Liverpool players in party mode lifting the EPL trophy

Liverpool FC coach Jurgen Klopp and his players fancy their time with the EPL trophy

Liverpool FC players Dejan LOvren, Mo Salah and Shaqiri pose with the EPL trophy

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp receives his Premier League winner’s medal