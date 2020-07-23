Connect with us

Emery was sacked by Arsenal last November © AFP/File DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Football

Former Arsenal boss Emery named as new Villarreal coach

Published

MADRID, Spain, Jul 23 – Villarreal announced on Thursday that former Arsenal and Sevilla boss Unai Emery is taking over as the La Liga club’s coach from the sacked Javi Calleja.

The 48-year-old Emery was dismissed by Arsenal last November with the Gunners on a seven-match winless streak, their worst run since 1992.

He led Sevilla to three straight Europa League titles from 2014-16 before winning five major trophies with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

“Villarreal CF has reached an agreement with Unai Emery for the Basque manager to be Yellows head coach for the next three seasons,” Villarreal said in a statement.

Villarreal parted ways with former player Calleja this week despite him taking the club to a fifth-placed finish in La Liga.

Influential midfielder Santi Cazorla, who has since joined Qatari side Al-Sadd, also left the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Emery reached the Europa League final last season with Arsenal, losing to London rivals Chelsea.

Villarreal are set to return to Europe’s second-tier competition next term.

