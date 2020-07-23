Five for the party as Liverpool thrash Chelsea on coronation day

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Jul 22 – Liverpool were in party mode on Wednesday as they prepared to lift the English Premier League title for the first time in 30 years as they thrashed Chelsea 5-3 at Anfield.

With the trophy in Anfield and the players in celebratory mood, a 3-1 lead at halftime was the exact party starter for the Reds as they completely took charge of the game.

Naby Keita, Trent Alexander Arnold and Gini Wijnaldum’s terrific goals had put Liverpool in the driver’s seat before Olivier Giroud pulled one back for Chelsea.

Chelsea gave in a push in the second half to turn the game on its head after substitutes Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham scored, but Liverpool were not willing to let anyone spoil their party day.

Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade Charmberlain scored two more for Liverpool to earn them their 59th unbeaten match at Anfield.