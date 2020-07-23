Commonwealth Games champion Manangoi suspended over doping violation 

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – Commonwealth Games champion Elijah Manangoi became the latest Kenyan to be suspended over anti-doping violations after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) raised a red flag on the 2017 World Champion.

Manangoi has been provisionally suspended in a case of whereabouts failures, the AIU, track and field’s doping watchdog organization, announced Thursday. The AIU confirms a provisional suspension against middle-distance runner Elijah Manangoi of Kenya for whereabouts failures, a violation of the @WorldAthletics Anti-Doping Rules.

👁️ ➡️ https://t.co/opInfkVlnV #AIUNews#CleanSport pic.twitter.com/QbRNRpPMIb— Athletics Integrity Unit (@aiu_athletics) July 23, 2020

Athletes must provide doping officials with their whereabouts, or locations to be available for out-of-competition testing.

Three missed tests in a 12-month span can lead to a suspension, even if an athlete has never tested positive.

The Athletics Integrity Unit did not disclose details about Manangoi’s case, such as if or when he has a hearing to determine anything beyond the provisional ban.

Manangoi was unable to defend his world title in 2019 due to injury. Since July 2017, he is the only man to defeat Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot in the 1500m, doing so five times. Cheruiyot won the 2019 World title and is the Olympic favorite.

Other Kenyan distance-running stars have been banned in recent years for failing drug tests.

Rita Jeptoo had Boston and Chicago Marathon titles stripped, and Jemima Sumgong was banned after winning the Rio Olympic marathon after both tested positive for EPO. Asbel Kiprop, a 2008 Olympic 1500m champion and a three-time world champ, was banned four years after testing positive for EPO in November 2017.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wilson Kipsang, a former marathon world-record holder, was earlier in July banned four years for whereabouts failures.