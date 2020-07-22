Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama in action for his club Montreal Impact against DC United in the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando.

Football

Man of the match Wanyama lucky to be okay after horror tackle

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama says he was lucky to remain on the pitch after a horror tackle from DC United’s Felipe Martins during his side Impact Montreal’s 1-0 win over the capital side in the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando early Wednesday morning.

Felipe gushed in on Wanyama with studs on his shin, escaping with only a yellow card.

“He was nowhere near the ball and it was a dangerous tackle. He is lucky to stay on the pitch and I think I am also lucky to remain on the pitch and now I am okay and will move on from that,” Wanyama said after the match.

The Stars midfielder was named man of the match for Montreal with seven recoveries, three clearances, two tackles and one shot on target.

After losing back to back matches against Toronto and New England Revolution, Wanyama’s Montreal faced a must win tie against DC and they delivered the victory with Saphir Taider scoring the lone goal in the 31st minute.

Wanyama was delighted with the victory by his side which gives them a chance of progressing to the round of 16 of the MLS tournament in Orlando.

“We have been working hard in training and it has not been easy for us playing first two games and losing. But, we are a good group, we always want to take positives and learn quickly. I feel we have started gelling well as a team, defending well as a unit and that’s what we needed. Hopefully we can use the momentum and keep going,” Wanyama further stated.

The victory took Montreal to third in the standings with three points and will hope results from other groups go their way so they can sneak into the round of 16 as one of the best third placed teams.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Head coach Thierry Henry says he was happy to get the three points despite being pushed to their backs by DC in the second half.

“It was pretty against Toronto. We bossed them and had much of the ball but we lost. Today, it was not pretty especially in the second half but we won. That’s the most important. Hopefully we can carry on in this tournament but if we don’t we just look at the league. It was important for us to be back,” Henry said after the match.

The MLS is Back Tournament is organized in a bio-bubble in Orlando as sports in the United States looks to slowly come back after stoppages caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved