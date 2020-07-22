Kenyan left back saves Barnsley from relegation, earns West Brom promotion

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – Kenyan left back Clarke Oduor was on the pitch for less than five minutes, but his goal in the 91st minute for Barnsley was not only important for his club, but miles away for West Brom who earned promotion back to the English Premier League courtesy of that goal.

Barnsley faced promotion chasers Brentford away from home and were drawing 1-1 with the game winding down. However, Oduor who came on in the 86th minute tapped home his first ever goal for the Reds, earning them a 2-1 win on the road.

The victory first meant that Barnsley survived relegation from the Championship on the final day of the season. They finished on 49 points, just one above Charlton who have been relegated alongside Wigan Athletic and Hull City.

Second, the victory meant that West Brom who were held to a 2-2 draw by QPR edged out Brentford to an automatic promotion slot and now join Leeds United in next season’s EPL season.

West Brom, coached by former West Ham coach Slaven Bilic had failed to win any of their last four matches, but held on for the point to see them progress to the top tier, much thanks to Oduor’s goal in Brentford.

Brentford will meanwhile join Fulham, Cardiff and Swansea City in the promotion play-offs to get one more team to earn promotion into the EPL.