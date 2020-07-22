BetKing hope to contribute to sports development in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – New Kenyan Premier League and Football Kenya Federation Division One sponsors BetKing say they are determined to contribute to the growth of sports in the country under their philosophy ‘Back your game’.

The Nigerian betting company was unveiled as the two leagues’ sponsor last week with the Kenyan Premier League set to receive Sh1.2bn in five years while the Division One league will receive Sh100mn over the same period of time.

The company is setting up base in the country and has enlisted the services of PR firm Edelman to roll out its mandate in the country.

According to Henry Okatch, BetKing Kenya’s spokesperson, the firm is committed to bringing long term sustainable impact to football clubs and the ecosystem they operate in, especially at the grassroot level where little or no attention has been given over the past few years.

“Football and sports in Kenya has been an important tool for community empowerment, and this is why we are backing our game with a 5-year partnership with FKF to ensure that the ecosystem that clubs operate in is conducive for their growth and development,”Okatch says.

He adds; “It is vital that football clubs have appropriate facilities and equipment that will enable them to thrive and that their local communities also benefit through programs and own initiatives that build resilience and transformation.”

On Wednesday, FKF boss Nick Mwendwa held a meeting with KPL clubs to brief them on the new sponsorship deal which will see each of the 18 teams receive grants of Sh8mn annually.

The Federation is set to receive the first tranche of payment in the next coming days while a further Sh73mn will be wired a month before the league kicks off.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, Division One Clubs will receive Sh500,000 annually from their sponsorship.

“For grassroots clubs this is godsend opportunity because it is the first time that division one clubs and even other grassroot clubs are getting sponsorship that will ease their obligation to play matches This deal will go a long way in easing transport and accommodation costs especially for away matches,” Buruburu Sports Club chairman Patrick Orwako said.