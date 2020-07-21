Connect with us

How Kangemi man won Sh1.1 Million after predicting draws

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – Was it a stroke of genius or the day the Lord had made for one John Matoke? This, we will never know, but Matoke will be smiling all the way to the bank after winning Sh1,173,000 on Odibets after placing two separate bets of Sh500 and Sh300.

Matoke, who knew about Odibets through a friend, placed his bets that entailed draws just before the weekend games.

“A friend of mine introduced me to Odibets and before my big win I had always been trying my luck on various games from the different leagues that had resumed,” said an elated Matoke as he spoke to journalists.

The office administrator who is an ardent soccer betting fan went on to explain how he was overwhelmed with joy his congratulatory message on his win from Odibets.

“When I got the message that I had won, I jumped up and down with excitement not knowing that there was more to come as a few hours later I received another message that I had won again,” he said as he received his  cheque from Odibets Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi.

Matoke who placed his bet via SMS, said that he intends to build a house with his winnings and also help better the lives of his family members.

