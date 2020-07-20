Connect with us

Santi Cazorla will leave Villarreal at the end of the season.

Spanish star Cazorla bound for Qatar’s Al-Sadd

DOHA, Qatar, Jul 20Spanish star Santi Cazorla will join Qatar’s Al-Sadd, the club said in a statement on Monday, where he will be coached by fellow countryman Xavi Hernandez.

The midfielder bid farewell to Villarreal ahead of the team’s final game of La Liga against Eibar on Sunday.

The 35-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant third spell at Villarreal after two years of horrendous injuries.

Cazorla previously made 180 appearances over six years for Arsenal and has 81 caps for Spain. He also played for Malaga and Recreativo Huelva after first joining Villarreal as a teenager.

“We have reached an agreement with Santi Cazorla. He will reach Doha soon to complete the formalities and join the team. Welcome to Al-Sadd, Santi!” the Qatari side wrote on its verified Twitter account.

Cazorla said in a video posted by Villarreal on social media that the club had “given me everything”.

“At 18 they took a punt on a boy from Oviedo who knew nobody,” he said.

