Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa during a press briefing at Kandanda House on June 3, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

BetKing splash a further Sh100mn into Kenyan football

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Just days after announcing that Nigerian betting firm BetKing will sponsor the Kenyan Premier League to a tune of Sh1.2bn for five years, the Football Kenya Federation has announced the firm will also sponsor the third tier Division One League for Sh100mn.

The deal will run for the next five years and clubs in the division will earn grants worth Sh500,000 annually.

“This is the first time in the history of Kenyan football that the Division One league has attracted a sponsor and so we are happy to announce yet another milestone as we endeavor to raise Kenyan football’s commercial value,” said FKF boss Nick Mwendwa.

“We believe this deal will not only help ease our clubs’ financial obligations but also play a pivotal role in raising the level of competition in the league,” added Mwendwa.

The deal now means all top three divisions of Kenyan football are sponsored by betting companies with local firm Betika sponsoring the second tier National Super League.

Another local firm, Odibets also sponsors the grassroot leagues.

The Nigerian company is looking to make inroads into the lucrative Kenyan market and is scheduled to compete setting up its base by September when the two sponsorship deals will be officially unveiled.

