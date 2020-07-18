Aubameyang’s double sends Arsenal to FA Cup final

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 18 – Arsenal reached a record 21st FA Cup final as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s double clinched a shock 2-0 win over holders Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta out-witted City manager Pep Guardiola with an astute counter-attacking scheme and Aubameyang struck in each half as Arsenal executed the plan to perfection.

Arsenal will face Chelsea or Manchester United, who meet in the other semi-final on Sunday, in the final at Wembley on August 1.

-More to follow-