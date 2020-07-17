Real Madrid factfile

Connect with us

MADRID, Spain, Jul 17 – Factfile on Real Madrid after they were crowned champions of La Liga 2019/2020 on Thursday:

Full name: Real Madrid Club de Futbol

Nicknames: Los Blancos (‘The Whites’), Los Merengues (‘The Meringues’)

Founded: 1902

Colour: White

President: Florentino Perez (2000-2006 and 2009-present)

Coach: Zinedine Zidane (January 2016-May 2018 and March 2019-present)

Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu

Capacity: 81,000

Typical team 2019/2020: Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde; Vinicius, Benzema, Hazard

Honours

Champions League/European Cup: 13 (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

UEFA Cup/Europa League: 2 (1985, 1986)

European Super Cup: 3 (2002, 2014, 2016)

Intercontinental Cup: 3 (1960, 1998, 2002)

Club World Cup: 4 (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

La Liga: 34 (1932, 1933, 1954, 1955, 1957, 1958, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1972, 1975, 1976, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2012, 2017, 2020)

Copa del Rey: 19 (1905, 1906, 1907, 1908, 1917, 1934, 1936, 1946, 1947, 1962, 1970, 1974, 1975, 1980, 1982, 1989, 1993, 2011, 2014)

Spanish Super Cup: 11 (1988, 1989, 1990, 1993, 1997, 2001, 2003, 2008, 2012, 2017, 2020)

Spanish League Cup: 1 (1985) 

