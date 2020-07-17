Accountant cash in Sh1 million in Betway promotion

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – A 34-year old accountant Jerry Ariko is the new millionaire in town courtesy to his Sh1 million win in the Betway Kenya’s 4 To Score promotion.

Ariko, who work for a mobile telco company, has been a fan of the global betting firm, Betway jackpots but was drawn to the 4 To score promotion, as it was free to enter and came in handy when he didn’t have money to wager.

“I am very excited about this win. This money will go a long way in supporting me and my family. I had begun construction of my home and thus will use this money to finish it up and house my family,” Jerry said.

He added… “Betway has done well in providing a great platform that allows lovers of sports such as myself to stay entertained while winning some great prizes and I urge them to continue offering a premium gaming experience.”

4 To Score offers players a chance to win by selecting the player they think will open the scoring from each of four selected matches every week. The first entry is free, and one can unlock another 4 entries by placing bets to the value of Sh300 for each additional entry.

“We at Betway would like to congratulate Jerry on his win and encourage the rest of our players to continue betting with us. As a brand we endeavor to give our customers the best gaming experience through our various platforms,’’ said Betway Country Manager Leon Kiptum.

As one of the most popular sports betting brands in the country, Betway has continued to offer its punters exciting opportunities to play and win such as The Golden Boot battle.

Punters also have a chance to create a soccer bet of their choice with the ‘buildabet’ option by placing a same-game Multi Bet and include multiple outcomes from a single fixture into one bet.