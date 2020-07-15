Connect with us

Lewis Hamilton

Motors

Hamilton takes aim at another Michael Schumacher record

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 15 – Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton has praised Michael Schumacher’s impact on Formula 1 as the British driver closes on a race-win record set by the German.

This weekend Formula 1 heads to the Hungaroring for round three of the 2020 championship.

In what could be a record-breaking, or at least equalling, season for the Mercedes driver, Hungary offers him the first opportunity to make his mark.

Hamilton has seven Hungarian Grand Prix wins, triumphant in 2007, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Should he take the chequered flag this coming Sunday he will match Schumacher’s record for the most wins at the same grand prix.

The seven-time World Champion won eight French GPs.

“I didn’t even know that!” Hamilton said via Motorsport-Total.com when told about the record.

“Every time I’m reminded of Michael’s records, it’s still amazing how many wins and how many championships and pole positions Michael has.

“One record after another.

“I am constantly reminded of his size and the success he has had.”

But while winning in Hungary would see the 35-year-old match that record, it would also take him a step closer to two others; most wins and most titles.

Schumacher holds both records with 91 grand prix wins to Hamilton’s 84 while the German has seven World titles to Hamilton’s six.

