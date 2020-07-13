Manchester City’s European ban lifted by Court of Arbitration for Sports

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Jul 13 – The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled in Manchester City’s favour, and decided to quash the two-year ban from European competition that was handed down by UEFA in February.

CAS has also reduced City’s fine from 30m euros (Sh3.6bn) to 10m (Sh1.2bn).

Uefa’s Club Financial Control Body issued the ban in February after ruling City had committed serious breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations between 2012 and 2016.

CAS verdict read: “The CAS award emphasised that most of the alleged breaches reported by the Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) were either not established or time-barred.

“As the charges with respect to any dishonest concealment of equity funding were clearly more significant violations than obstructing the CFCB’s investigations, it was not appropriate to impose a ban on participating in UEFA’s club competitions for MCFC’s failure to cooperate with the CFCB’s investigations alone.

“However, considering i) the financial resources of MCFC; ii) the importance of the cooperation of clubs in investigations conducted by the CFCB, because of its limited investigative means; and iii) MCFC’s disregard of such principle and its obstruction of the investigations, the CAS panel found that a significant fine should be imposed on MCFC and considered it appropriate to reduce UEFA’s initial fine by two-thirds, i.e. to the amount of EUR 10 million.”