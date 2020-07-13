Connect with us

Football

Footballer Serge Aurier’s brother shot dead in Toulouse

Published

TOULOUSE, France, Jul 13 – The younger brother of Tottenham defender Serge Aurier was killed in a shooting in Toulouse on Monday, according to a police source.

When emergency services arrived on the scene at 5:00 am local time (0300 GMT), the 26-year-old was injured in the abdomen and he later died in hospital, the fire service said.

A source close to the investigation said the gunman fled.

According to local radio, the victim was Christopher Aurier, who plays for French fifth-division team Toulouse Rodeo.

He came through the youth academy at Lens like his older brother, an Ivorian international and former Paris Saint-Germain full-back, but failed to break through at the highest level.

