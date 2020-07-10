Semenya sends social media into meltdown after Sharing adorable video of baby girl already walking!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Jul 10 – Becoming a parent is one of the most special things that could happen to a person. Olympic champion Caster Semenya and her wife, Violet Raseboya, surprised the world when they announced they welcomed a baby girl.

This comes one month after the couple announced that they were welcoming a new born.

The happy couple usually keeps their private lives out of the public eye but Semenya posted a video of their little bundle of joy and it appears she’s already walking.

“And we walk,” the Olympic champion captioned the video. And we walk. pic.twitter.com/4MqWkyozv3— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) July 6, 2020

The clip led to fans speculating the little girl is already a year old at least. Semenya also posted a photo of her daughter sporting a pair of Nike shoes and she captioned it, “#1”. #1 pic.twitter.com/P5A7CKDwm9— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) July 5, 2020

The post could indicate that the little girl turned one or it could simply be Semenya’s number for her daughter.

Regardless, social media users wished the tiniest Semenya family member a happy birthday.

Andile Ncube commented: “Seems to be a family favourite that number, number 1! Happy (birthday).”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Paralympian Kgothatso Montjane added: “Happy birthday.”

Palesa Mohlamme said: “Happy for you and your family.” Already walking? Wow. Where have I been all this time? Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉🎉— Nwa_Chiloane (@Mama_NakaiHope) July 6, 2020 We walk… And then we run. Congrats @caster800m— Mveleli Damane (@DamaneMveleli) July 6, 2020 Well done Caster usebenzi ndoda pic.twitter.com/KPkUCuYNNF— Khazi (@TheGuy_K) July 6, 2020 Oh wow!!!beautiful!!!— Mmatau Makena (@MakenaMmatau) July 6, 2020 Cutie patootie 😍😍— sɔɐɐsı ǝuuʎן-zzoᴚ🇿🇦 (@RozzNotRoss) July 6, 2020 Too cute😍

Congrats Caster🙏🏻— Moipone (@MoiponeLKK) July 9, 2020 Awwww the cutest 😍😍😍— Gabriella Quadeye (@Gabby_Quad) July 6, 2020 How precious!!!— Nazo🙃 (@lerato_dineo) July 6, 2020

Raseboya previously posted a snap of herself on Instagram showing off her baby bump – which was the only image she posted about her pregnancy. https://www.instagram.com/p/CCIhkJBjsbD/

News that they might have become parents broke last month, Briefly.co.za reported. At the time, Semenya was photographed holding a pair of white toddler Nike shoes.

The image had no more information save for a couple of emojis as the caption. Violet posted a similar picture of two adult legs and the white toddler shoes in the centre.

By Briefly SA