Rescheduled Magical Kenya Open to be held in November at Karen Country Club

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – The postponed 2020 Magical Kenya Open will now he held from November 12-15 at the Karen Country Club, the Kenya Open Golf Limited and the European Tour announced Friday.

The premier tournament was initially due to be played from March 12-15 at the same venue, but was postponed following the Government of Kenya directives to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

The rescheduled Magical Kenya Open is part of the European Tour’s reshaped 2020 schedule, with all tournaments subject to the Tour’s stringent medical health strategy which will evolve in line with government guidance in the countries the Tour visits.

Making this announcement, Peter Kanyago, the Chairman of the Kenya Open Golf Limited pointed out the special relationship that the Kenya Open continues to have with the European Tour and the aim of growing the game of golf in Kenya and the region.

“The Kenya Open has been connected with the European Tour since the mid-1970s. We held the first designated full European Tour title event last year and we were all happy with the success. We would like to keep the momentum going by hosting the second European Tour event this year,” said Peter Kanyago.

“Being a European Tour event, the Magical Kenya Open will be televised live all over the world just like it was last year. This will give the Kenyan tourism industry the impetus it requires to start rebuilding after the devastation caused by the global pandemic as people all over the world see that our country is opening up.” Added Kanyago.

The prize purse for the rescheduled Magical Kenya Open 2020 will be Sh 120 million (€ 1 million) and is expected to have a field size of 144 players. Out of these, 12 will be from the 2019-2020 Safari Tour as well as six amateur golfers selected by the Kenya Golf Union.

Ben Cowen, the European Tour’s Deputy Chief Operating Officer International, said: “We are very pleased to be able to keep the proud tradition of the Magical Kenya Open going this November. We look forward to working with Keyna Open Golf Limited, the tournament partners and everyone in the local region in staging another successful edition as part of our reshaped 2020 season.”