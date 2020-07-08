Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jesus smiles: Gabriel Jesus scored his first goal since February for Manchester City © POOL/AFP LEE SMITH

English Premiership

Man City destroy Newcastle, Wolves beaten by Sheffield Utd

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 8 – Manchester City moved to the brink of sealing their place in the Premier League top four by bouncing back to form to thrash Newcastle 5-0, while Wolves’ Champions League aspirations stumbled again in a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United.

City lost for the ninth time in the league this season at Southampton on Sunday despite dominating possession and chances in a recurring theme of their season.

But Pep Guardiola’s men have also showed what they are capable of when at their best since football’s restart last month, winning all four games at the Etihad by a combined score of 17-0.

Gabriel Jesus was one of the main culprits when it came to missed chances at St Mary’s, but the Brazilian got the confidence boost he needed after just 10 minutes as he steered David Silva’s cross into the far corner.

Kevin De Bruyne then moved to within one of Thierry Henry’s record of 20 Premier League assists in a season with another low cross that picked out Riyad Mahrez for a simple finish.

There was more than a hint of fortune to City’s third as Matt Ritchie’s attempted clearance ricocheted off Federico Fernandez into his own net.

© AFP

David Silva (second right) scored on one of his final appearances for Manchester City at the Etihad

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

© POOL/AFP Oli SCARFF

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved