Man City destroy Newcastle, Wolves beaten by Sheffield Utd

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 8 – Manchester City moved to the brink of sealing their place in the Premier League top four by bouncing back to form to thrash Newcastle 5-0, while Wolves’ Champions League aspirations stumbled again in a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United.

City lost for the ninth time in the league this season at Southampton on Sunday despite dominating possession and chances in a recurring theme of their season.

But Pep Guardiola’s men have also showed what they are capable of when at their best since football’s restart last month, winning all four games at the Etihad by a combined score of 17-0.

Gabriel Jesus was one of the main culprits when it came to missed chances at St Mary’s, but the Brazilian got the confidence boost he needed after just 10 minutes as he steered David Silva’s cross into the far corner.

Kevin De Bruyne then moved to within one of Thierry Henry’s record of 20 Premier League assists in a season with another low cross that picked out Riyad Mahrez for a simple finish.

There was more than a hint of fortune to City’s third as Matt Ritchie’s attempted clearance ricocheted off Federico Fernandez into his own net.

David Silva (second right) scored on one of his final appearances for Manchester City at the Etihad

