I have a second chance to tell you that COVID-19 is real, says Musa Otieno

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Former Harambee Stars skipper and assistant coach Musa Otieno says he counts it as a second chance in life after recovering from COVID-19 and being discharged from his isolation ward at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Otieno who does charity work with his Kick Off to Hope Academy tested positive for the virus a fortnight ago and was immediately admitted to the infectious disease unit at the Kenyatta National Hospital until his discharge four days ago.

“This is like my second chance in life and I thank God for it. There are people who have succumbed to this disease and others are struggling to recover. I am alive to tell everyone that COVID-19 is real and we should all take it with the seriousness it deserves,” Otieno told Capital Sport.

He now has to stay isolated at home for the next 14 days after which he will take another test to ensure that he is completely free of the virus that has tormented the world for the last four months.

Otieno says he does not wish the experience he had on even his worst enemy.

“It was not easy; it was a very tough experience to be honest. Walking and breathing was a challenge and my body was completely shattered. It was a near death experience. The good thing is that I went to hospital and was quickly put on breathing aid and medication,” the soft-spoken former defender states. Musa Otieno distributing food to people in Maringo Estate. PHOTO/Kick off To Hope

He adds; “Everyday was a new experience and to be honest it was very scary. But I thank God I am now okay and I thank the doctors for doing their job very well and professionally. I also want to thank all the fans and Kenyans who prayed for me.”

He has now asked people to respect the government containment measures put in place and above all to take extra care of themselves and take personal responsibility to avert the danger of the disease spreading further.

“For some people you know they will not take it seriously until they see a friend or a family member with it but we should not get it there. I would like to urge everyone to take precaution and the measures given by the government seriously. People should not ignore because COVID-19 is real,”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I cannot even say where I picked it from. I am trying to retrace my steps to know exactly where I picked it from but it’s very difficult. Only go where it is necessary, don’t just go places because you have to go,” Otieno advised.

He had been working in the Maringo Estate where he grew up, distributing food to people who have found things tough during this pandemic period.

He however says that all workers at his Foundation have been tested and turned out negative.