NAIROBI, Kenya, July 7 –Two rugby players accused of raping a woman in 2018 were on Tuesday charged afresh after the high court ordered their retrial one year after being sentenced to a 15-year jail term.

Frank Wanyama and Alex Olaba denied the charge of rape before a magistrate in Nairobi’s Milimani Law Courts and were ordered to deposit a cash bail of three hundred thousand each to secure their release .

-More to follow-