Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lionel Messi

Football

Man Utd preparing big-money offer for Messi – Report

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 7 – Manchester United are willing to offer a huge transfer fee plus two players in a bid to convince Barcelona to sell star player Lionel Messi, according to a report in Argentina.

Reports claim Messi’s relationship with Barca is under strain this season, after a seemingly unsuccessful defence of the La Liga title, with the Catalan giants trailing leaders Real Madrid by four points with four matches to play.

Indeed, Messi took issue with Eric Abidal in February after the sporting director’s criticism of players’ commitment under former boss Luis Enrique.

What’s more, public criticism of Antoine Griezmann has reportedly frustrated the forward further.

As such, Messi has reportedly decided to call off contract talks with Barca, with his current deal expiring next summer.

According to Argentina-based Varsky Sports, United are willing to make a serious bid for the 33-year-old.

The Red Devils are reportedly considering offering Sh14 billion (€120million) and one or two players. However, the report does not make clear which stars United could offload.

Paris Saint-Germain are also in the hunt, the source says, and they would also offer one or two stars in a deal. However, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has banished claims that Messi could cut ties with Barca.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He told Movistar (via BBC Sport): “We are negotiating with many players but Messi has explained to us he wants to stay. And so we’re going to enjoy him for much longer.”

Messi has enjoyed another impressive season in front of goal, scoring 24 goals and assisting 27 others.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved